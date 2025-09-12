Officials: Residents can expect to see smoke, glow from Pine Grove grass fire for 'days to come'

PINE GROVE - Livingston fire officials worked a large grass fire in Pine Grove on Thursday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said they were assisting the Pine Grove Fire Department with a large vegetation fire on La. 16 around 4 p.m.

"The scene consisted of three departments, four engines, two brush trucks, and about 15 firefighters working together to fight the fire," Pine Grove Fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the fire caused only a small amount of property damage, with the primary source of the blaze being piles of dead tree trunks and limbs that were already labeled as waste debris and set to be disposed of.

"This wasn’t a planned, controlled fire by the property owner to dispose of the debris, but with the current weather conditions of very little rain in our area, dry dead grass and fields, and the windy afternoon, the fire spread quickly and got very hot very quick," officials added.

Officials put out a statement on Facebook saying that while a burn ban is not in place, they advise everyone to avoid outdoor burning if possible due to dry conditions.

Officials said that nearby residents can expect to see the smoke and glow of the fire for days to come.