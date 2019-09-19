Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Man forged, finalized divorce paperwork without wife knowing
SPRING, TX - Authorities are looking for a Texas man who filed for divorce and finalized the paperwork without his wife knowing.
According to the Harris County Constable, Paul Nixon is currently wanted on suspicion of aggravated perjury.
Nixon's wife told investigators that she found out about the scheme after her husband had already completed all the proceedings. Nixon alleged submitted false documents and attended all the necessary hearings to file the final divorce decree. The documents included a forged waiver of service complete with a forged signature of a Notary Public.
Nixon allegedly committed perjury by lying about the validity of the documents during the final divorce hearing.
The court has agreed to set aside the divorce citing due to the alleged fraudulence.
