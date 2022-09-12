Officials investigating reported fatal crash near Interstate split overnight

BATON ROUGE - An overnight crash near the I-10/I-12 split left at least one person dead.

Sources say there was at least one victim in an accident that blocked two lanes of traffic on I-12 west around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Police said they were called to reports of a body on the Interstate, and the Traffic Homicide Division was called to further investigate.

Officials believe a pedestrian was struck, but cannot confirm until the THD fully investigates the crash.

It's yet unclear what caused the crash, how many people were injured, or the identity of the victim. Police told WBRZ the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story.