Officials investigating fire at apartment complex off Old Hammond Highway Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at an apartment complex off Old Hammond Highway Friday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported at Cedarbrook Apartments on Boulevard De Province just after 9 p.m.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-story building. Crews were able to contain the fire and found no one in the apartments.
The Red Cross was contacted to help with anyone displaced due to the fire.
