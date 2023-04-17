Officials investigating deputy-involved shooting in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - Officials are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy that unfolded in Livingston Parish over the weekend.

The shooting reportedly happened after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on LA 22 early Saturday morning. An armed man standing in front of the home was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at deputies, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

"After numerous attempts to have the subject comply with deputies’ orders to disarm, the subject then pointed that gun towards deputies. One deputy then fired a single round striking the subject," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The deputy who fired the shot was placed on leave pending the investigation.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was called in to help investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.