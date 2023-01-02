Officials implore EBR residents to stay safe on 4th of July

PORT ALLEN - The cash registers are working overtime at Kauffman's Fireworks stand.

The stand doubles as a fundraiser for a local church, and they are expecting a big four-day weekend. Fire crackers are already flying off the shelves.

"We sell out of those every year, before anything else," Ricky Howell said.

Donovan Saadiq says he hasn't set off fireworks since he was kid. Now he's trying to relive that experience.

"Some skyrockets. The big thing is the bottle rockets when I was little," Saadiq said. "That was a really big thing."

But fireworks can be very dangerous, especially for children. Because of that, workers at the stand always offer advice to customers buying for children.

"If you are going to let a kid pop a roman candle or any kind of firework, use common sense," Howell said.

But it's still illegal to pop fireworks in East Baton Rouge Parish. And if you get caught doing so, not only will all of your fireworks be confiscated, but you will be given a summons to appear in court. And that's when a judge can slap you with a hefty fine.

"We're concerned about people's safety," Mark Miles with BRFD said.

Fire officials recommend you attend the big fireworks show on the levee rather than trying something unsafe, or potentially illegal, at home.

"Take your family and friend over there and enjoy, then everybody's safe and nobody's getting caught up in trying to discharge fireworks at home," Miles said.

So sit back, enjoy the display, and let the professionals handle the dangerous work.