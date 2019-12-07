Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify man killed in bicycle crash at Siegen Lane and Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle crash that happened on Airline Highway and Siegen Lane.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday taking the life of 61-year-old Kendal Robbins.
Investigators report the crash occurred as Robbins was riding his bicycle in the westbound lane of LA Hwy 3246. At the same time, a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61. For an unclear reason, Robbins attempted to cross the northbound lanes of travel on US Hwy 61 and struck the rear of the Peterbilt.
Robbins was pronounced dead on the scene.
Troopers say impairment is suspected so a toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured. He was given a breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
The crash is still under investigation.
