81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials: East Feliciana Parish under burn ban until further notice

53 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 11:03 AM October 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish was placed under a burn ban on Tuesday. 

The burn ban is in effect until further notice, East Feliciana Parish emergency officials said. 

"Outdoor cooking is allowed, but has to be contained, such as a BBQ pit," officials added.

The state Fire Marshal's office restricts "open burning" when fire risk increases. “Open burning” is burning material outside on open ground without a container for the flame, the Fire Marshal's office said. 

"Burn bans temporarily prohibit open burns in an area until fire risk decreases," officials added.

Learn more here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days