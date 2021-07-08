83°
Officials determine Adams Avenue house fire caused by arsonist

2 hours 42 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 08 2021 Jul 8, 2021 July 08, 2021 7:21 AM July 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out at a vacant home in north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, and investigators say the blaze was the work of an arsonist.

It was before shortly before 6:30 a.m. when officials were called to the scene of a house fire within the 2000 block of Adams Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident did not result in any injuries but caused $15,000 in damages.

Authorities are searching for the arsonist who caused the house fire. They ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

