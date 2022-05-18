Latest Weather Blog
Officials break ground at site of new Prairieville High School
PRAIRIEVILLE - Skyrocketing growth means big changes for Ascension Parish schools. Work is finally underway to build a fifth high school in the parish along Highway 929.
“We’ve been managing growth here for a long time. Since I’ve been superintendent here, we’ve had groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for three primary schools and one new middle school. This is our first groundbreaking for a new high school," Superintendent David Alexander said.
Prairieville High School is being built as part of a $140 million construction bond passed by voters in 2020. Rising construction costs forced organizers to scale back original plans and delayed the project by a year.
"Recently escalated construction costs resulted in us needing to find some additional funding beyond what we originally thought we would need. As we recover from the flood and we start to replenish that reserve funding a little bit, we’re confident that we can find these funds as we move along in the next two years," Alexander said.
The cost of the entire two-year project is $99 million. Prairieville High's campus will be able to hold up to 1,900 students.
“It’s a special celebration when you’re doing anything that will ultimately benefit students and building a school is just that. We’re excited about what this has to offer for our future."
Trending News
The mascot of Prairieville High School will be the "Hurricanes" with navy and green as the school's chosen colors. Doors are expected to open for the 2024-25 school year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Film Entertainment Association takes center stage at Capitol
-
Officials break ground at site of new Prairieville High School
-
Mound of dirt covering grave, help needed to dig out
-
Husband shot, killed wife in murder-suicide; Teenager found parents dead
-
Teen who tried to break up fight dies in hospital; 2 facing...
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB