Officials break ground at site of new Prairieville High School

PRAIRIEVILLE - Skyrocketing growth means big changes for Ascension Parish schools. Work is finally underway to build a fifth high school in the parish along Highway 929.

“We’ve been managing growth here for a long time. Since I’ve been superintendent here, we’ve had groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for three primary schools and one new middle school. This is our first groundbreaking for a new high school," Superintendent David Alexander said.

Prairieville High School is being built as part of a $140 million construction bond passed by voters in 2020. Rising construction costs forced organizers to scale back original plans and delayed the project by a year.

"Recently escalated construction costs resulted in us needing to find some additional funding beyond what we originally thought we would need. As we recover from the flood and we start to replenish that reserve funding a little bit, we’re confident that we can find these funds as we move along in the next two years," Alexander said.

The cost of the entire two-year project is $99 million. Prairieville High's campus will be able to hold up to 1,900 students.

“It’s a special celebration when you’re doing anything that will ultimately benefit students and building a school is just that. We’re excited about what this has to offer for our future."

The mascot of Prairieville High School will be the "Hurricanes" with navy and green as the school's chosen colors. Doors are expected to open for the 2024-25 school year.