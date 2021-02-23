66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials announce Tuesday morning emergency lane closure along College Drive

2 hours 36 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 8:48 AM February 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) issued a Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning news release, stating that a closure of College Drive northbound to the I-10 westbound ramp will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday.

Officials say the closure is necessary for an emergency tree removal.

They ask that motorists proceed with caution when driving near the work zone and that they remain on the lookout for crews and equipment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days