Official start of hurricane season could move up to May

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks major storms year-round, is considering moving up the official start date of hurricane season by about two weeks.

The Washington Post reports a group at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which is part of the NOAA, is deciding whether the start of the Atlantic hurricane season should move to May 15 from the widely agreed-upon start date of June 1. The discussion was prompted by a growing trend for storms to form ahead of June.

The National Hurricane Center has already announced plans to start issuing tropical weather outlooks on May 15.

Last year brought a historic season for Atlantic storms, becoming the most active hurricane season on record.