Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating

BATON ROUGE - Signs declaring 'no tailgating' are posted all around Tiger Stadium in places where you'd usually find throngs of fans on an LSU game day. Law enforcement will be on campus Saturday making sure those rules are enforced.

"It's going to be BRPD, LSU, State Police and the sheriff's department," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

McKneely says officers will be on patrol around Tiger Stadium on game day, keeping an eye out for any large gatherings.

"We are going to be actively patrolling the streets, directing traffic and working the parking lots," McKneely said. "Our guys are going to g and just have a conversation with the tailgaters and express to them the concern of the corona."

With Tiger Stadium limited to 25-percent capacity and a smaller crowd expected on campus, police won't have as many officers on duty as they normally would.

Allison Gaddy, who lives nearby, says she'll at least be able to enjoy a somewhat more peaceful Saturday. She says it usually gets so congested during home games that her children can't play outdoors, and she can't even pull out of her driveway.

"I think it'll be quiet, and we'll be able to enjoy our day... As opposed to having to plan around the football games," Gaddy said.

LSU and Mississippi State kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.