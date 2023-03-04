Officers make arrest in double-homicide sparked by verbal altercation Saturday morning

SLIDELL - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two brothers after they confronted him about a conversation with another family member.

According to the Slidell Police Department, two men got in an argument with 41-year-old Mario Scott about an earlier confrontation Scott had with their father.

Officers said Scott shot and killed the two brothers shortly before 11 a.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Old Spanish Trail. Officers found one of the men dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting marks the first homicides in Slidell this year, according to the police department.

Scott has been booked for two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The Slidell Police Department said Scott had multiple felonies on his record, including violent crimes and drug convictions.