Officer slammed for social media video venting about McDonald's, nicknamed 'Officer Karen'

GEORGIA- An officer in Georgia is being mocked on social media and labeled 'Officer Karen' after a video of her McDonald's drive-thru breakdown went viral.

Stacey Talbert posted a Facebook Live video Tuesday morning venting about the wait for her drive-thru order.

In the video, the officer explains her order and experience, stating that she ordered an English McMuffin meal and a coffee via McDonald's mobile app before she arrived at the restaurant. When the order was not ready, she says she was asked to pull up and wait for an unspecified length of time.

When the order finally arrived, only the coffee was delivered, the officer said. She went on to say that her English McMuffin meal was missing from her order, but told the employee not to worry about the rest as she was "too nervous to take it"

"I told her, I said, don't bother with the food because right now, I'm too nervous to take it," Stacey said. "Right now I'm too nervous to take food from McDonald's because I can't see it being made."

Talbert held back tears, saying, "It doesn't matter how many hours I've been up, it doesn't matter what I've done for anyone. Right now, I'm too nervous to take a meal from McDonald's because I can't see it being made."

“Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take,” she added.

Just over three minutes long, the clip was shared on thousands of different accounts on several social media platforms with mixed reactions.

Stacey who has been a cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She paid for it in advance and this is how she gets treated for being a cop???? Come on America. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/IcudsNfVLY — ??????Ann???????? (@tkag2020_ann) June 17, 2020

You know who can’t order any more food because they were in a nervous terror as they lay there being killed or were shot at least 8 times in their own home?



You know who was just killed in a fast food parking lot?



Say their names! — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) June 17, 2020

The video was posted just days after three officers fell ill from Shake Shack milkshakes in New York. The shakes had traces of cleaning supplies in them, which NOPD says was an accident and came from the sanitizers used to disinfect the machines.