Officer shot armed attacker outside Superdome, police say
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a police officer outside the Superdome Tuesday morning.
The New Orleans Police Department said security at the stadium called for assistance with an unruly man near Gate A around 7 a.m. When police arrived, that man reportedly pulled out a knife and lunged at an officer.
One officer fired his gun and wounded the man.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. No one else was harmed.
This is a developing story.
