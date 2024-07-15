88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officer arrests several members of alleged vehicle burglary ring

4 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An officer made multiple arrests into an alleged vehicle burglary ring, seizing a tool they used to break into the victims' cars. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer, Cpl. Tayveon Slaughter, was working extra duty early Sunday morning investigating vehicle burglaries when he came across the alleged burglars on Greenwell Springs Road. 

Officers recovered 11 guns, two of which were returned to their owners. 

BRPD did not specify how many arrests were made. It was not immediately clear how many vehicle burglaries the arrested persons were responsible for. 

