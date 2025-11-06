Office of Motor Vehicles presents $135,000 in donated funds to support veterans, their families

BATON ROUGE — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles presented the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs with more than $135,000 to assist military families on Thursday.

Over the last five years, the money was collected through $1 donations from people receiving their driver's license or identification card at Louisiana OMV customer service centers and privately owned Public Tag Agent locations. In the last year alone, $25,000 was collected for the Military Family Assistance Fund.

Louisiana OMV Commissioner Keith Neal presented a ceremonial check commemorating the funds to LDVA Secretary Charlton Meginley.

"This money is going directly to the veterans of our state and supporting them in their time of need," Meginley said. "Especially at this time, who are having some issues with the government shutdown."

Meginley encouraged veterans struggling during the shutdown to contact the LDVA to see if they qualify for resources and assistance. Learn more here.