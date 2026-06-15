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Office of Juvenile Justice worker arrested, fired; allegedly failed to secure Bunkie youth facility

1 hour 40 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 9:59 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUNKIE — A former juvenile justice specialist was arrested after an investigation found he neglected his responsibilities at a state youth facility.

Jamie Cadoree, 38, worked at the Acadiana Center for Youth, which is part of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. He was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on June 15 and faces a malfeasance in office charge.

According to authorities, a thorough investigation revealed that Cadoree had neglected his responsibilities and failed to maintain safety and security within the facility.

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The Office of Juvenile Justice separated his employment. He was booked into Avoyelles Parish Prison.

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