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Office of Juvenile Justice worker arrested, fired; allegedly failed to secure Bunkie youth facility
BUNKIE — A former juvenile justice specialist was arrested after an investigation found he neglected his responsibilities at a state youth facility.
Jamie Cadoree, 38, worked at the Acadiana Center for Youth, which is part of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. He was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on June 15 and faces a malfeasance in office charge.
According to authorities, a thorough investigation revealed that Cadoree had neglected his responsibilities and failed to maintain safety and security within the facility.
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The Office of Juvenile Justice separated his employment. He was booked into Avoyelles Parish Prison.
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