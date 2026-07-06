Wilkinson County residents shaken after mass shooting near Highway 24

CENTREVILLE — Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a mass shooting near a restaurant off Highway 24 in Centreville, Mississippi.

Wilkinson County Coroner Ronnie Fisher identified the two men killed as 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened near the Orchard Cafe along Highway 24 around 12:55 a.m. Deputies received a call from Fields Health System reporting that multiple gunshot victims had arrived at the emergency room.

Nine people were shot in total. Both Andrews and Jackson died at the hospital in Centreville, and their bodies were taken to Jackson, Miss., for an autopsy at the state crime lab.

Three other victims were transported to an out-of-area trauma center for additional medical treatment. Four others were treated and released.

Ryteisha Robinson, who lives in nearby apartments, said she heard the gunfire while she was asleep. Robinson's cousin was among those injured but survived.

"Seeing my little cousin losing his friends and people that he has been around for years, since they was knee high, it's not a good feeling. Y'all just put the guns down, please," Robinson said.

Wilkinson County resident Linda James said the shooting brought back painful memories. Her 18-year-old son, Damorn James, was killed in a separate shooting that remains unsolved.

"It opened up some wounds that, you know, the fresh wounds that I thought I was almost healed from, but it's a hurting situation," James said.

James said she has not received updates from authorities about her son's case.

"Oh my God, they do not notify us. We have to call them and ask, do they have any updates? And it's always the same thing. Well, we don't have anything right now to tell you. And if we did, we will contact you and all this," James said.

"It's just nothing. We're not getting anything. It's just like my son was nobody," she said.

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released. WBRZ's calls and messages to the sheriff's office have not been returned.

WBRZ went to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office in person to speak with the sheriff, but we were told he was not in and that no one was sure when he would return.