Office of Economic Development hosting virtual job fair Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday evening, the office of Louisiana Economic Development is hosting an online job fair where attendees can virtually submit their resumes and applications on the spot.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., four capital area companies will be available virtually to accept applications and speak with potential applicants. Additionally, LED FastStart representatives will be available to speak with attendees and answer questions about the companies and positions.

You can register for the event at the link here.