78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Odell Beckham Jr. breaks ankle in loss vs Chargers

7 years 8 months 1 day ago Sunday, October 08 2017 Oct 8, 2017 October 08, 2017 6:10 PM October 08, 2017 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field with a serious ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Beckham was carted off the field Sunday after suffering the injury with about four minutes remaining in the loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-5. He had gone up for a catch and fell awkwardly to the ground, and Chargers players immediately called for medical help.
ESPN reports that Beckham will get a second opinion before deciding on surgery to repair the injured ankle which was also injured during the preseason earlier this year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days