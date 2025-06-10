Odell Beckham Jr. breaks ankle in loss vs Chargers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field with a serious ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beckham was carted off the field Sunday after suffering the injury with about four minutes remaining in the loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-5. He had gone up for a catch and fell awkwardly to the ground, and Chargers players immediately called for medical help.

ESPN reports that Beckham will get a second opinion before deciding on surgery to repair the injured ankle which was also injured during the preseason earlier this year.