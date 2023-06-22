Ochsner joins with MD Anderson in partnership that will expand cancer treatment options

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Health is joining one of the nation's largest cancer treatment networks in a move that will expand options for patients in Baton Rouge and across south Louisiana.

The regional health care system on Thursday announced its partnership with MD Anderson, the Texas-based comprehensive cancer center that rates among the best in the world for oncology and related services.

The arrangement means that Ochsner will be part of an expansive program that offers clinical trials and greater access to researchers and physicians.

Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center locations will include the Ochsner Cancer Center and Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove, in Baton Rouge, along with five other facilities across the northshore and the New Orleans metro.

“The Ochsner Baton Rouge cancer team is honored to be joining forces with MD Anderson,” said Dr. Jay Brooks, chairman of the department of hematology/oncology at Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge. “Our Baton Rouge patients already benefit from the comprehensive care we provide, and now, that care will be enhanced by the processes, protocols and expertise driven by the Ochsner MD Anderson partnership.

"It is a true testament to our ongoing commitment to Baton Rouge’s cancer care that, now, our patients can access an elevated level of care and expanded clinical trials close to home in Baton Rouge.”

Though officials stressed that Ochsner patients will remain Ochsner patients, they said the move will facilitate seamless transfers "if a patient’s individual diagnosis and treatment is best suited for care at MD Anderson in Houston and certain criteria are met."

Additional information on the partnership is available at this web page.