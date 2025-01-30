78°
Oceans Behavioral Hospital Hammond announces specialized mental health treatment program

2 hours 28 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 9:49 AM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

HAMMOND - A Hammond behavioral hospital announced Thursday that it is opening a specialized mental health treatment program for anyone 18 and older experiencing behavioral health challenges.

Oceans Behavioral Hospital's new program — Partial Hospitalization Program — will serve adults experiencing depression, anxiety, substance use disorder and anything else related to mental health.

The hospital said that PHP is ideal for individuals who do not require constant oversight during treatment but require comprehensive care for their mental well-being.

Oceans cited a 2024 Mental Health America report that said Louisiana is ranked 39th in the nation for the prevalence of mental illness and 37th for adult access to care in their announcement of the program.

