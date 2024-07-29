Nussmeier, Lacy named to Maxwell Award watch list

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU Tigers are among the 80 college football players on the Maxwell Award Watch List.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacey are on the preseason list, given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Joe Burrow is the only former Tiger to win the Maxwell Award. Jayden Daniels was a finalist last year.

Nussmeier is entering his first season as the starting quarterback. Lacy had 30 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.