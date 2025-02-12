Latest Weather Blog
NTSB: Pilot's choice to navigate fog, mist likely cause of helicopter crash that killed 2 BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE — It was a pilot's decision to fly in foggy and misty weather that likely caused a Baton Rouge Police helicopter to crash in March 2023 and kill two officers, a recently released National Transportation Safety Board said.
The report, released Tuesday, says the helicopter left the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to assist in a West Baton Rouge Parish pursuit despite foggy and misty conditions. The full report can be read here.
The helicopter began experiencing "erratic altitude and airspeed changes" on its way back to BTR after the chase was called off. A distress signal was not sent after conditions deteriorated. The air traffic control tower was also not staffed at the time of the early morning crash.
Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, were killed in the crash after being with the department for 17 years and 16 years, respectively.
BRPD disbanded its air support unit shortly after the crash.
