Northern Lights spotted in Louisiana Tuesday night thanks to geomagnetic storm

1 hour 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 November 11, 2025 10:12 PM November 11, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Residents of Louisiana are being treated to a rare sight tonight as a severe G4 Geomagnetic Storm has caused the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, to be visible across parts of the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Alert late Tuesday, November 11, 2025, confirming that the storm reached G4 (severe) conditions as of 7:20 PM CST.

Severe geomagnetic storms of this magnitude dramatically expand the area where the aurora is visible, historically pushing the light display as far south as Alabama and Northern California. This particular activity even means that Louisiana viewers, particularly those in areas with minimal light pollution and clear skies, have a unique opportunity to spot the glowing red and pink hues low on the northern horizon.

The storm is a major disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field, driven by powerful Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the Sun. These bursts of energy interacting with the Earth cause the bright colors on the northern horizon. The display is most visible through clear skies away from bright, city lights. 

While the storm offers a beautiful sight, the G4 level can impact technology, potentially causing increased and more frequent voltage control issues for power systems, and may degrade satellite navigation systems (GPS). Infrastructure operators and authorities have been notified to take necessary mitigation steps. To check the latest forecast maps and determine the predicted visibility extent in your area, visit the NOAA SWPC website: swpc.noaa.gov.

