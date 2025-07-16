88°
Latest Weather Blog
Northbound lanes toward U.S. Highway 190 closed after crash on Lobdell Highway, Plantation Avenue
PORT ALLEN - Northbound lanes heading toward U.S. Highway 190 are closed after a crash at Lobdell Highway and Plantation Avenue, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Trending News
Officials said the crash resulted in moderate injuries. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern football picked atop the SWAC West once again
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
-
Landlord questions crime response happening close to police precinct
-
Five, including two police chiefs, indicted on 10-year visa fraud scheme in...
-
Where to find sandbags ahead of this week's storms