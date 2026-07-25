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North Boulevard kids market lets young entrepreneurs show off their businesses
BATON ROUGE — North Boulevard hosted a kids take over the castle day, an all-kids market where young entrepreneurs had the chance to show off their businesses.
The event also featured a dog adoption setup where community members had the opportunity to adopt a pet.
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The next kids market is set to be held at downtown Baton Rouge's Live After 5.
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