NOPD creates special team to shut down illegal gatherings following stay-at-home order
NEW ORLEANS - Hours after the governor announced the stay-at-home mandate NOPD implemented extra precautions to ensure the safety of its residents.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell used her Twitter account to reveal that a special team of officers would be tasked with investigating illegal gatherings.
To ensure the safety of the community, @NOPDnews has put together a special team of officers to investigate illegal gatherings reported to 3-1-1. The team is working with the city’s Safety and Permits. Businesses found in violation risk losing their license to operate in #NOLA. pic.twitter.com/HDi760puNg— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 23, 2020
