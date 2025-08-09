78°
Nonprofit holds community tennis event at City Park in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit held a tennis event Saturday at City Park.

LaShift and Slugwiser held "Slugfest" from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for free.

