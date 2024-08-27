Non-profit introducing new initiatives to connect local residents with job opportunities, training

BATON ROUGE - Hope Ministries introduced a new initiative in its Way to Work program on Tuesday.

The Reaching Individual Success through Education, or RISE, initiative allows Hope Ministries, a non-profit designed to help connect people with job opportunities and training, to offer nine different job certification programs.

Programs include certifications for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, construction, multi-family maintenance, building maintenance, appliance repair, solar and green energy.

"I'm just looking for something different, I've been in the food industry for over a decade and it's inconsistent, so I'm looking for something more consistent. A career so I can take care of my family," Antonio Keyes, an interested applicant, said.

For those who qualify, the online certification program is free.

"It's very hard. It's very expensive too. I'll be saving if I complete the program through them," Kaleigh Parker, another interested applicant, said. "I can't wait to be placed with a career, a job, so I can save some money and pay some bills."

Hope Ministries said RISE could help people get the technical certifications needed for certain jobs.

"We're trying to identify people who need help getting those career-ready certifications. OSHA 10, OSHA 30, and others who really want to take that positive step toward a career," Hope Ministries Chief Operating Officer David Tidwell said.

For those interested in learning more, call Hope Ministries at (225) 355-0702.