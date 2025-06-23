90°
Nominations open to recognize Baton Rouge-area activists

1 hour 56 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 10:08 AM June 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Know someone with a heart of gold who deserves to be recognized? Nominations are open for the Class of 2025 Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists.

BRAVA is recognizing volunteers who have make outstanding contributions to the capital city community. Since the event's inception in 1971, more than 400 volunteers have been recognized. 

You can nominate a volunteer here.

Nominations are open through July 1 and the BRAVA luncheon to announce the winners will be on Nov. 7 at the Renaissance Hotel. 

