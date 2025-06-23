Nominations open to recognize Baton Rouge-area activists

BATON ROUGE - Know someone with a heart of gold who deserves to be recognized? Nominations are open for the Class of 2025 Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists.

BRAVA is recognizing volunteers who have make outstanding contributions to the capital city community. Since the event's inception in 1971, more than 400 volunteers have been recognized.

You can nominate a volunteer here.

Nominations are open through July 1 and the BRAVA luncheon to announce the winners will be on Nov. 7 at the Renaissance Hotel.