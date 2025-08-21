91°
NOAA is scaling back ocean and air pollution monitoring amid Trump administration cuts to agency

Thursday, August 21 2025
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is scaling back ocean and air pollution monitoring, CNN reports.

This move comes as the Trump administration plans to slash climate pollution rules and reduce information collection about pollution. 

NOAA is scaling back by narrowing the capabilities and reducing the number of next-generation weather and climate satellites it plans to build and launch over the next few decades. 

The changes are aimed at curtailing costs. 

Critics say the plan is a short-sighted attempt to save money at the expense of understanding the oceans and atmospheres better, as well as their connection to hurricane and other storm systems. 

