No reported injuries from fire at Jefferson Highway nursing home Monday night

Monday, January 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out at a nursing home on Jefferson Highway around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

St. George Fire Department said there were no known injuries to the residents at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Fire officials said the fire was started by the laundry.

WBRZ reached out to Landmark South, who said they have no comment at this time.

No more information was immediately available.

