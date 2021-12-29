76°
No estimated restoration time for East Feliciana Entergy outage

51 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, December 29 2021 Dec 29, 2021 December 29, 2021 9:08 PM December 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Approximately 2,000 Entergy customers are out of power Wednesday night.

An Entergy spokesperson said the outage was caused by issues at a substation near Zachary.

Crews are working to resolve the issue, but no restoration time has been established.

To view the outage map, click here. 

