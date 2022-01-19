No decision yet from area schools on closures ahead of Friday cold front

BATON ROUGE - Parish schools are still working to determine whether classes should be held or canceled ahead of freezing rain and icy conditions that will appear Friday.

West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts says parish school boards are discussing among themselves about what should be done, but it's still too early to make a final decision.

"We know that parents have to go to work and we know a lot of times people think it would be a lot easier to call school off but actually it's a lot more difficult to call school off than it is to have it because of all the people you impact. If you think of parents who have younger kids who don't have a place for them to go during the day, we really put them in a bind," Watts said.

Ice on the roads is the biggest concern, but officials say they want to wait until they have an accurate picture of what the cold front will bring before notifying parents of any changes.

Parish school board officials say they are monitoring the situation with local meteorologists and any closures will be announced by late Thursday afternoon.