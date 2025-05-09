65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 9 Dunham is preparing for a semifinals appearance against No. 4 Catholic - N.I.

1 hour 20 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 6:03 PM May 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Dunham baseball has not won a state championship since 1987. In 2025, they're trying to add to that banner in the outfield. The No. 9 seeded Tigers are the underdogs in Division III Select as they head into the state semifinals.

Under the direction of first year head coach, Hayden Jennings, the Tigers managed to work their way through the playoffs and take down No.1 Parkview Baptist in the quarterfinals.

Now, they'll go on the road again for a best of three series against Catholic - New Iberia. They know making it to the state finals in Sulphur won't be easy, but the Tigers have the belief that they can compete and win against anyone they face.

Dunham's semifinals series was set to start on Friday, but it has been moved to Saturday at UL-Lafayette. Game one is set for 10 a.m. and game two will start at 1 p.m. If necessary, a game three will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m.

OTHER AREA GAMES THAT HAVE BEEN MOVED:

Division I Non-Select

Benton at Live Oak - game two moved 1 p.m. Saturday

Trending News

Division I Select

St. Thomas Moore at Catholic High - game one in weather delay

Division II Non-Select 

West Ouachita at Brusly - game one moved to 4 p.m. Saturday, game two at 7 p.m.

Division III Select

Pope John Paul at University Lab - game two moved to 12 p.m. Saturday

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days