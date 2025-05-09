No. 9 Dunham is preparing for a semifinals appearance against No. 4 Catholic - N.I.

BATON ROUGE - Dunham baseball has not won a state championship since 1987. In 2025, they're trying to add to that banner in the outfield. The No. 9 seeded Tigers are the underdogs in Division III Select as they head into the state semifinals.

Under the direction of first year head coach, Hayden Jennings, the Tigers managed to work their way through the playoffs and take down No.1 Parkview Baptist in the quarterfinals.

Now, they'll go on the road again for a best of three series against Catholic - New Iberia. They know making it to the state finals in Sulphur won't be easy, but the Tigers have the belief that they can compete and win against anyone they face.

Dunham's semifinals series was set to start on Friday, but it has been moved to Saturday at UL-Lafayette. Game one is set for 10 a.m. and game two will start at 1 p.m. If necessary, a game three will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m.

OTHER AREA GAMES THAT HAVE BEEN MOVED:

Division I Non-Select

Benton at Live Oak - game two moved 1 p.m. Saturday

Division I Select

St. Thomas Moore at Catholic High - game one in weather delay

Division II Non-Select

West Ouachita at Brusly - game one moved to 4 p.m. Saturday, game two at 7 p.m.

Division III Select

Pope John Paul at University Lab - game two moved to 12 p.m. Saturday