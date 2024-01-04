No. 7 LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a 92-72 win over Missouri

Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball's Twitter.

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball opened SEC play Thursday night with a 92-72 win over Missouri thanks to a big second half.

LSU only led by one to end the first quarter, but they brought their lead up to 39-32 heading into the half. However, the Tigers scored 32 points in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 71-49. LSU outscored Missouri by 15 points in the quarter, thanks in part to a strong run by Flau'jae Johnson, who scored 10 points in the third alone.

LSU's top offensive performers were Angel Reese, who had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow, with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Flau'jae Johnson, who had a season-high 24 points and an additional five rebounds.

LSU plays Ole Miss next at Oxford Sunday at 2 p.m. central time.