No. 7 LSU women's basketball beats Ole Miss 84-73

1 hour 10 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2024 Jan 7, 2024 January 07, 2024 4:24 PM January 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball Twitter

OXFORD - No. 7 LSU defeated Ole Miss in Oxford 84-73 in their first SEC away game of the season.

LSU led 50-37 at the half, but Ole Miss fought back to put the score within five going into the 4th quarter. However, LSU put the game way thanks in part to Flau'jae Johnson, who put up six points in the quarter.

Angel Reese led all scorers with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Mikaylah Williams also put up 20 points on 7-12 shooting.

LSU plays at home versus Texas A&M 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

