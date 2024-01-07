No. 7 LSU women's basketball beats Ole Miss 84-73

Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball Twitter

OXFORD - No. 7 LSU defeated Ole Miss in Oxford 84-73 in their first SEC away game of the season.

LSU led 50-37 at the half, but Ole Miss fought back to put the score within five going into the 4th quarter. However, LSU put the game way thanks in part to Flau'jae Johnson, who put up six points in the quarter.

Angel Reese led all scorers with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Mikaylah Williams also put up 20 points on 7-12 shooting.

LSU plays at home versus Texas A&M 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.