No. 7 LSU Softball prepares for a tough test this weekend at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU softball has five games of the season under their belts, and they are undefeated at 5-0. However, the competition gets tougher this weekend in the Purple and Gold Challenge.

LSU will host UT Arlington, No. 22 Northwestern and No. 17 Virginia Tech. The Tigers will play five total games; two double headers on Friday and Saturday and a lone game Sunday.

While their performances in the first week were good enough to win, head coach Beth Torina says that the team is still trying to figure out who they are as a group.

We expect to possibly see different lineups and changes leading up to SEC play in March.