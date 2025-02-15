No. 7 LSU softball picks up two top 25 victories in a Saturday double header

Image courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU softball is riding their momentum from Friday into Saturday's double header.

The Tigers quickly took a lead over No. 21/22 Northwestern in the first game of the day. They scored all 8 of their runs in the first three innings, with four of them coming in the second inning.

LSU defeated the Wildcats 8-0 in five innings. Pitcher Sydney Berzon pitched the entire game and struck out 7 and only allowed two hits.

In the next game against No. 17 Virginia Tech, it was more of the same for LSU's offense. The Tigers scored five runs in the first two innings, capped off by a Maci Bergeron two-run homerun.

The Tigers would go up 7-0 before allowing the Hokies to score two runs. Freshman pitcher, Jayden Heavener, recorded five strikeouts, walked two, and allowed five hits and two runs.

The Tigers were able to end the game and win 7-2 to remain undefeated.

LSU now improves to 9-0 on the season, and they will end the weekend with a final game against Virginia Tech on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.