No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Missouri 77-57, improves to 17-0 on the year

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The LSU women's basketball team improves to 17-0 after beating Missouri 77-57 on the road. The Tigers are now 5-0 to start SEC play.

The Tigers got off to an fast start, leading Mizzou 37 to 21 at the break, but they struggled much of the third and in the second half. Angel Reese would have her 17th straight double-double, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Alexis Morris led the team with 24 points, going five for five from downtown.

“Angel Reese, yeah, I don’t know how you keep her from having a double-double honestly,” Coach Mulkey said. “She’s just that good. She’s that efficient. She’s just good.”

Jasmine Carson also had a productive evening with 12 points. LaDazhia Williams, LSU’s grad transfer from Missouri, finished the game with 6 points and 5 rebounds along with a block.

LSU got an impressive 54 percent from the field and went 10 for 15 from deep. The Tigers weren't as dominant inside tonight, only beating Missouri in the paint by 2.

LSU will now come back home to face Auburn in the PMAC on Sunday. The Tigers will also unveil a Seimone Augustus statue before the game.