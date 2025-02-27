No. 5 LSU softball loses their first game of the year to Cal State Fullerton, 6-5

FULLERTON, Calif. - No. 5 LSU softball drops their first game of the season to Cal State Fullerton, 6-5, after defeating No. 4 UCLA earlier on Thursday.

The Tigers got things going in the second inning. LSU had two runners in scoring position when Sierra Daniel hit a chopper into center field and those two runs scored.

LSU had their 2-0 lead until the bottom of the second when Fullerton scored four runs to take the lead. The Titans would add on two more in the fourth inning for a 6-2 advantage.

LSU was able to rally late in the game with three runs in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to take down the Titans.

Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener received the loss after striking out three batters and giving up four walks and no hits in 1.2 innings.

LSU will play another double header on Friday when they take on Utah at 11:30 a.m. and Notre Dame at 2 p.m.