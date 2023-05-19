77°
No. 5 LSU baseball wins game 2 at Georgia 8-4

Friday, May 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
ATHENS, GA - The LSU baseball team gets their first series win in 3 weeks, as the Tigers get the game 2 victory over Georgia 8-4. 

Starting pitcher Ty Floyd gets his 7th win of the season, as he goes 7 innings only giving up 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. The Tigers hit 2 home runs on the night, as both Tommy White and Hayden Traviniski hit long balls.

LSU improves to 42-12, and 19-9 in SEC play. The Tigers will go for the sweep tomorrow at noon. 

