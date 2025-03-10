No. 4 LSU softball closes out their Round Robin tournament with a run-rule victory over Minnesota, 10-2

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU softball keeps the winning alive as they swept through their LSU Round Robin tournament this weekend.

After picking up two wins over South Alabama and another over Minnesota, the Tigers closed out the weekend with one more game with the Golden Gophers.

They got things going early on offense. McKenzie Redoutey singled through the right side to send two Tigers home and LSU took an early lead.

In the second inning with a 3-0 lead, Danieca Coffey continues to be a hitting machine as she splits the gap in left center field to make it a 4-0 Tiger advantage.

The game was sealed in the fifth inning with LSU up 7-2. They only needed three more runs to end the game.

Avery Hodge delivered for her team. She sends a ball to the left center field wall to bring home two Tigers. An RBI triple from Hodge puts LSU up 9-2.

Right after Hodge's triple, she is in scoring position with Jalia Lassiter at the plate. Lassiter hits one into right center field and that allowed Hodge to come home and secure the run rule.

LSU defeated Minnesota 10-2. They now improve to 23-1 on the season. LSU is back at home on Tuesday to face UL-Lafayette at 6 p.m. before starting SEC play on Friday when they host Kentucky.