No. 3 LSU gymnastics picks up a road win at No. 14 Alabama

Courtesy: @LSUGym

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 3 LSU was able to muscle out a win on the road at No. 14 Alabama Friday night.

LSU didn't have their best bars rotation to start the meet, but it wasn't bad either. The Tigers didn't count a score below a 9.80, and both Ashley Cowan and Konnor McClain scored 9.90 to lead the rotation. LSU trailed Alabama after the first rotation.

On vault, LSU turned up the intensity a bit. The rotation was capped off with a career high 9.975 vault for freshman Kailin Chio. Friday was also the return of Haleigh Bryant on vault. The senior scored a 9.925 to anchor the rotation, and LSU lead at the halfway point.

Floor wasn't the best for the Tigers either, but again, not bad. They were led by freshman Kailin Chio and sophomore Amari Drayton. Each scored a 9.90 on floor, and the meet was close heading into the final rotation.

On balance beam, things didn't start great for LSU. Lead off gymnast, Sierra Ballard, scored a 9.550 after some wobbles and balance checks. However, LSU was able to drop that score. The Tigers were able to recover with Chio scoring a 9.925 in the third spot. Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan closed out the meet on beam. Bryant scored a 9.85 and Finnegan anchored with a 9.875.

The meet got close as Alabama scored big to catch up, but Finnegan's routine sealed the victory for LSU. The Tigers win 197.300-197.075.