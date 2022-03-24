51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 22 LSU softball run rules Nicholls as Junior Ali Kilponen throws her first career no-hitter

2 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, March 23 2022 Mar 23, 2022 March 23, 2022 11:02 PM March 23, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers softball bounces back beating Nicholls 12-0 in 5 innings. Ali Kilponen threw her first career no hitter, striking out 11 of the 17 batters. She improves to 10-4 on the season.

Offensively LSU was hot early as Sophomore Ciara Briggs went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Sophomore Kennedi Houshmandzadeh led the team with three RBIs after hitting her first career home run.

“It is kind of a surreal moment. It is something that I have worked for since I have been here and since I have become a pitcher. I just had to put trust in my coach, myself, and in my teammates. We had a really challenging weekend. Coach and I had a serious conversation on things to work on, so today I was working on different things, and it was cool to see it pay off,” Kilponen on her no hitter performance. 

Trending News

LSU will now travel to face no. 8 Arkansas for a three-game series starting Saturday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days