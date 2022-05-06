No. 20 LSU baseball wins game one at Alabama 6-5

71°
TUSCALOOSA - The LSU baseball team gets a tough road win at Alabama, as the Tigers win game one 6-5. LSU scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark the win lead by Tre' Morgan's two-run homer.

It was a rough outing for the first time in weeks for LSU ace Ma'Khail Hillard, who only went four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits. The LSU bullpen comes through yet again, as Riley Cooper picks up the win, and Paul Gervase gets his fifth save of the year.

The Tigers will look to win their third straight SEC series in a row tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

