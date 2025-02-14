63°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 1 Oklahoma 198.050 to 197.675
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics took down No. 1 Oklahoma 198.050 to 197.675 in a heavyweight bout.
Oklahoma was handed its first loss of the season at the hands of the Tigers, with the Tigers going beyond 198 in its score for the second time this season.
LSU goes to Kentucky in Lexington Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. central time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media