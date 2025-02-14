63°
No. 2 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 1 Oklahoma 198.050 to 197.675

Friday, February 14 2025
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics took down No. 1 Oklahoma 198.050 to 197.675 in a heavyweight bout.

Oklahoma was handed its first loss of the season at the hands of the Tigers, with the Tigers going beyond 198 in its score for the second time this season.

LSU goes to Kentucky in Lexington Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. central time.

